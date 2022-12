With approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, government appointed Tariq Fatemi as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister again.

A notification of the Fatemi’s appointment with status of minister of state was issued on Monday.

It is worth mentioning here that Tariq Fatemi was earlier appointed SAPM on Foreign Affairs, however, his appointment was revoked the very next day.

He has also served as the special assistant to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.