Tariq Banuri appointed HEC Chairperson

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved the name of Dr Tariq Banuri, a senior professor at the University of Utah, as the fourth chairperson for the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The decision came a month after the tenure of former chairperson Dr Mukhtar Ahmed ended on April 15, leaving the commission without an authority figure.

A six-member committee had forwarded four names to the PM on May 19, and he approved Banuri for position on Friday.

Banuri holds a PhD in Economics from Harvard University and an M.A in Development Economics from Williams College. He is also a famed author and has about 20 books and 30 research papers to his credit. Due to an unblemished academic career and deep understanding of research, he was the first name on the list submitted to the prime minister, ultimately resulting in his appointment.

Professionally, Banuri started his career as civil servant in Pakistan but then left for the US to pursue a PhD at Harvard and majorly served in social and development sector abroad. He is however known to having strong connections at the local and international level mostly with non-government institutions which can play a vital role in earning scholarships, collaborations and internationalisation of the higher education sector in Pakistan.