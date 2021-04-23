Tarin: Govt committed to macro-economic stability, sustained economic growth

Mohammad Arshad Islamabad

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Friday, reiterated firm resolve of the Government in achieving macro-economic stability and sustained economic growth by following a consultative process.

In a meeting with Country Director of the World Bank Group Najy Benhassine here Finance Minister observed that Economic Advisory Council (EAC) had decided to work towards reinvigorating the productive sectors of the economy.

The EAC will facilitate sound economic planning by chalking out short, medium and long term plans (with firm timelines) to set the course for an inclusive and sustained economic growth, he added.

The Country Director, WBG felicitated the Finance Minister on assuming his new responsibility and thanked the Government of Pakistan for continuous support and facilitation in completion of on-going projects and programs.

Finance Minister also said that the continued support of the World Bank, as a major development partner, was critical to attaining fiscal consolidation, improved service delivery and good governance in Pakistan.

Finance Minister lauded the pivotal role being played by the World Bank in strengthening governance and service delivery through institutional reforms & human capital development in Pakistan over the years.

He appreciated the swift and timely assistance extended by the World Bank Group for stimulating economic recovery during Covid-19 pandemic.