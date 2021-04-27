Tarin extends govt’s support to K-Electric

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday stated that the government was ready to extend all possible support to the K-Electric for overcoming constraints and making it dynamic and sustainable in the long-run.

The minister was talking to Chairman K-Electric Shan A.Ashary, who along with Member board of Director, Khaqan Khan and CEO K-Electric, Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, called on the minister here.

The KE Chairman briefed the Finance Minister about operations of K-Electric as the main power utility, meeting the electricity requirements of the Karachi city.

He apprised the minister about the challenges being faced by K-Electric during the meeting.