Tarigami demands release of Kashmiri political detainees

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) leader, Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, has demanded release of Kashmiri political detainees lodged in various jails in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the surge in coronavirus had put the lives of the detainees in congested jails at risk and the Indian government should release them on humanitarian grounds.

“Releasing all political prisoners in these tough times can end the miseries of their families too.

The present situation is a humanitarian crisis of the worst kind and the government needs to take a holistic view,” he said.

Tarigami also cited the Indian Supreme Court’s recent directive to consider release of prisoners to decongest jails.—KMS