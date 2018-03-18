Tariffs and tech to tax G20 ministers

Buenos Aires

Tariffs, tech and taxes will strain finance ministers from G20 countries at a meeting in Argentina next week overshadowed by the gathering clouds of a trade war.

The two-day meeting in Buenos Aires, which starts Monday, comes at a particularly tense moment just two days before the United States is set to begin imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

US President Donald Trump has pledged to impose 25 per cent duties on imported steel and 10 per cent on aluminium. Only neighbours Canada and Mexico were exempted.

“Up to now, finance ministers were reticent to tackle the subject of trade, considering that it was not their area of competence,” a source close to the negotiations said.

“But the situation is such today that they will not be able to not speak about it. The question is how far we can go.”

Meanwhile, the US treasury wants to use the meeting to win consensus on how to combat China’s trade practices, particularly its cheap steel exports.

Except that Trump, far from being reserved when it comes to Beijing, also regularly attacks Europe. “It’s a funny strategy which consists of targeting China by threatening US allies,” said a European source.

The meeting in Buenos Aires, which also involve G20 central bank chiefs, will be a test of European cohesion ahead of a meeting next week between the US and EU officials on steel and aluminium taxes.

“The important thing is that the European position is coordinated and united,” France’s finance ministry said in the run-up to the talks, arguing that Europe “should be exempted” from US tariffs.

The G20 discussed the question of Chinese overcapacity during its 2016 meeting and asked the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to monitor efforts to curb supply, but to little avail.—Reuters