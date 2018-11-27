Rashid A Mughal

THE International Monetary Fund will systematically address corruption and its impact on economic growth with all its member’ countries under new guidelines launched recently. The new policy also tackles how rich countries contributed to corruption in the developing world by failing to prevent bribery and money laundering or by allowing anonymous corporate ownership. “We know that corruption hurts the poor, hinders economic opportunity and social mobility undermines trust in institutions and causes social cohesion to unravel”, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement. “We have now adopted a framework for enhanced engagement on government and corruption that aims for a more systematic, even-handed, effective and candid engagement with member countries”.

Corruption and poor governance sap economic growth and exacerbate inequality according to the IMF and the new policy framework ensures the institutions will hold all members to the same standards, something it had and always done. The new policy comes as Ukrainian authorities work to implement stringent new anti-corruption reforms at the behest of the IMF which has held up the latest installment of a $17.5 billion of package. The revised good governance guideline, which took effect on July I this year, follows a recent review of the IMF’s 20 year old policy framework which concluded the Fund had sometimes employed euphemisms when discussing corruption in member states leaving local officials unclear about IMF concerns.

And IMF analysis some times failed to apply the same standards evenly to all members. Under the new guidelines approved by the IMF Board, the Fund will discuss good governance concerns in all annul economic reviews of members countries. The fund will rely on the findings of outside transparency campaigners who have criticized the existence of tax and corporate havens in advanced economies as a conduit for illicit financial flows to and from poorer countries. However, the IMF will not investigate specific instances of corruption. Rather it will focus on the strength of key economics institutions, fiscal and central bank governance, market regulation the rule of law and policies on money laundering and countering terrorism financing.

According to a recent research by a team of students under the guidance of well known academician, Susan Aerial Aaronson, corruption is a major epidemic in the entire world and has achieved global dimensions. No country seems to be an exception, barring some with fantastic record of fighting corruption with good track record (Norway, Sweden, Singapore) to name a few. “Corruption can undermine economic growth and political stability; they didn’t realize that it can also lead to efficiency losses, impede access to resources such as credit or public health, reduce governance effectiveness, and erode democracy”, says Susan Aerial. Because, corruption is opaque, it can’t be measured. Hence, IMF also studies the strength of anti-corruption counterweights, such as a free press, a system of checks and balances, auditors, accountability organizations or budgetary and spending regulations. etc. … that help citizens hold their government to account. Because anti-corruption counterweights are visible, analysts can measure how effective they are.

IMF now examines the role of trust which it can measure through public opinion surveys. When leaders act in a corrupt manner, they are abusing entrusted authority for private gain. Without trust among citizens of diverse means and education, governments cannot solve problems. Moreover, societies with low levels of trust tend to have higher (or increasing) rates of economic inequality, ineffective governments, less optimism, closed markets and lower growth. And perhaps most problematically, once trust has been lost or damaged, it is hard to revive it. Corruption in political finance takes many forms, ranging from vote buying and the use of illicit funds to the sale of appointments and the abuse of state resources. Not all are illegal. Legal donations to political parties often result in policy changes, for example. A World Economic Forum survey finds that in 89 per cent of the 102 countries surveyed the direct influence of legal political donations on specific policy outcomes is moderate or high.

According to Transparency International, corruption is a global, ethical and legal issue and is defined as the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. The aim of the Global Corruption Report is to bring the matter of corruption to the attention of the world and aid in combating it. It is also designed as a tool to help policymakers and the public to change corrupt behavior by providing guidelines and recommendations within the report. The Global Corruption Report uses various sources of information including experts and activists, as well as up to date research, in order to bring to the fore the recent developments in corruption. The report also addresses international and regional trends, highlights significant cases and uses the bribery corruption index and the corruption perception index as empirical evidence of corruption. The report provides an assessment of corruption within more than 30 countries, as well as research findings and perspectives and it is designed to be useful to a broad range of readers. This includes policymakers, journalists, educators, students as well as the general public.

Each year the report focuses on a particular sector and examines the prevalence of corruption within that sector around the world. By focusing on one sector the report further underlines the seriousness of corruption and the need for change to be implemented. It also emphasizes how corruption in that sector affects the people and economy of those affected countries. The report helps to expose what may be lacking in the policies of those nations and encourages them to put in place better policies and processes. In reviewing the policies related to one sector, this may further encourage policymakers to review other sectors and implement change throughout.

— The writer is former DG (Emigration) and consultant ILO, IOM.

