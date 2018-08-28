Targeted operation against miscreants successfully underway in GB

Gilgit

The Police have arrested several accused during on-going operation following Diamer attack, said Inspector General of Police Gilgit Baltistan Sanaullah Abbasi. Talking to media in Gahkoch, the IG said targeted operation to flush out miscreants was underway successfully and that Diamer incident had not cast any negative impact on the CPEC project or tourism activities in the area.

The police officer said several arrests had been made during the operation and investigation process were in progress, adding the terrorists wanted to deal blow to the national economy but the law enforcement forces foiled their such bid through prompt action. He said that more than one thousand foreign tourists were currently visiting different areas in GB and people were now feeling like free and ease following successful operation in Diamer. He said that law enforcement forces would eliminate terrorists and extremism elements from the areas with support of masses, adding no one would be allowed to spoil peace in the area.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp