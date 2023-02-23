Target to increase trade with Pakistan up to $5b: CG Iran

Iran’s Consul General Hasan Noorain has said that the volume of bilateral trade has reached 2 billion US dollars in the last 10 months, while the target has been set at 5 billion US dollars.

However, due to the absence of a banking channel, trade is facing difficulty. He expressed these views during his visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Former Presidents Farukh Mazhar, Shaikh Fazal-e-Jalil, First Consul of Iran Masoud Kian Bakhsh and others participated in the ceremony.

Iranian Consul General Hasan Noorain further said that the visa policy has been relaxed and 6 new border markets have been established to promote trade with Pakistan. He said that progress is also being made in barter trade, in this regard; all the preparations are complete on Iran’s side, while on Pakistan’s side, FBR is developing software that will make barter trade possible.

The Iranian Consul General further said that there are friendly and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran but unfortunately the trade between the two countries has not developed as it should have. He said that all obstacles to the free trade agreement between the two countries have been removed, after which Iran-Pakistan trade in 600 products will be possible. He said that the trade delegation of Iran had a successful visit recently after which a memorandum of understanding was signed with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).