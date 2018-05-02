Target killer linked to Hazara Town killings held

Observer Report

Quetta

Balochistan’s Counter Terrorism Department on Tuesday announced the arrest of a key militant involved in a series of targeted killings in the city and efforts are underway for more arrests to be made soon.

Deputy Inspector General CTD Aitzaz Goraya, along with the DIG Frontier Corps, announced that Dr Abdur Raheem Mohammad Shahi, a lead commander of the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, was arrested during an operation conducted here.

DIG Goraya in his statement to the media said, “The man is suspected of having a hand in the suicide bombings and numerous target killings that took place in Hazara Town, Bolan Medical Complex, and the [provincial] IG’s office.”

A number of weapons were also recovered from the arrested terrorist, he said, adding that the man had a Rs2 million bounty on his head.