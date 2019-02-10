Target killer among 13 held with arms, drug

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) arrested 13 outlaws including a target killer, recovered arms, drugs and other valuables during separate actions in different areas of the metropolis on Sunday.

SSP East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said that the police during a raid at Shahara-e-Faisal near Water and Sewerage Board in Karachi arrested a target killer identified as Sajid Ali Banu.

The detainee belonging to Muttahida Quami Movement-London (MQM-L) was involved in target killing of 42 people including two police officer, excise officer and director education. On information provided by the detainee, the police recovered arms and a hand grenade.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers Sindh conducted operations against criminals in different areas of Karachi during which 12 accused involved in various crimes were apprehended.

The paramilitary force recovered weapons, narcotics and snatched valuables from possession of the detainees.

The recovered weapons, narcotics and other valuables were confiscated and the detainees were being interrogated.—INP

