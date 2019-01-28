Target killer among 11 held with arms, drugs and looted valuables

A target killer among 11 outlaws was arrested with arms, drugs, stolen bikes and other valuables during separate actions in the metropolis on Sunday.

The police conducted operations against criminals in Gul Goth, Janjal Goth, Defence and Shahara-e-Noor Jehan areas of Karachi.

During separate actions 11 outlaws including a target killer, two robbers and four drug pushers were arrested.

The police recovered two pistols, two stolen motorcycles, several snatched/stolen cell phones, over two kilogram hashish and other looted valuables from possession of the detainees who were being interrogated after registering separate cases against them at concerned police stations.—INP

