Tareen to return on April 15

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The leader of ‘estranged’ group of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Jahangir Khan Tareen, after improvement in his health in London will return to Lahore this week.

Aun Chaudhry, a member of the Jahangir Khan Tareen group said that all members of the JKT group will give him a warm welcome on his arrival in Pakistan.

He was of the view that Tareen will leave London for Lahore on April 15 as doctors have allowed him to travel while on the very next day, April 16, he is expected to meet with leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and other leaders.

Jahangir Khan left for London on February 26 for medical treatment after his health deteriorated. He moved to London after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lahore for one week.

He started political engagements after being discharged from a London clinic in early March and played a key role in developments taking place here in Pakistan. Following a meeting between Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ishaq Dar in London, the Tareen group on April 2 formally announced to support the joint Opposition’s candidate for Punjab’s chief minister slot.