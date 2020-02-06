Tareen to meet PM today

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen will call on the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday to discuss issues pertaining to coordination with the coalition partners. According to sources, the prime minister would meet the top party leader and issues regarding agriculture, overall political scenario and party matters would come under discussion during the meeting. The two would also discuss matters relating to the committees formed for addressing reservations raised from the coalition partners.