Tareen returns to ‘support’ Alvi in presidential election

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen — who did a remarkable job wooing independent candidates to the PTI side post the July 25 election — has cut short an overseas trip and reached Pakistan days ahead of the presidential election to drum up support for Dr Arif Alvi.

Tareen, who had left for London before Eid, told reporters at the Lahore airport that he cut short his visit on Alvi’s request.

He said that Alvi had asked him to play ‘an active role’ in the upcoming election.

Saying he was optimistic about the chance’s of Alvi’s success, Tareen added: “I am always available for the PTI and Imran Khan whenever they need me in ‘naya’ Pakistan.”

Alvi, in a tweet on Sunday, had said: “Need to visit all provincial capitals with our team as instructed by PM Imran Khan to meet our allies and voters and request for their votes. Have asked Jahangir Tareen who is in UK to join us. I think he has had a good vacation and now back to work.”

The presidential election will be held on Sept 4 — five days before the expiry of the five-year term of President Mamnoon Hussain.—INP

