Tareen: No objection to disqualification

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Friday said that he has no objection over his disqualification for lifetime.

Talking to media persons, Jahangir Tareen said that the disqualification under article 62(1)(f) should be for lifetime and that his case is different from ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif. My case was not of tax evasion or money laundering, he added. Tareen alleged Nawaz Sharif of playing games after being captured in corruption charges. He is criticizing his own government in his own tenure, he continued.—INP