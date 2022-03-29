Tareen group to support Ch. Pervez Elahi as CM Punjab candidate.

Lahore – Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers and part of the Tareen group have expressed their satisfaction with the nomination of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as a candidate for the slot of Chief Minister Punjab.

According to media reports, the Tareen group has decided to support Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s nomination, after Usman Buzdar tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Faisal Hayat Jabboana, a spokesperson for the Tareen group, said that members of the Tareen group believe Pervez Elahi to be a reasonable candidate for the chief minister slot.

“Members of the Tareen group had met Pervaiz Elahi. He is a reasonable candidate. Jahangir Khan Tareen would also support the decision.”

On Monday, the opposition submitted a no-trust motion in the Punjab Assembly against CM Buzdar on grounds of incompetence and malpractice. Pressure started mounting on Prime Minister Imran Khan as he was already struggling with a no-trust motion against himself in the national assembly.

However, the news of the Jahangeer Tareen group supporting the government at this crucial stage could be a real bolster to PM’s defence against the strikes from the opposition.