Tareen group to make final decision today

Tareen group a disgruntled faction within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – has summoned a consultative session today (Thursday) to make a final discuss whether to support the opposition’s no-trust motion or side with the ruling PTI.

Sources privy to the development said that Tareen group has decided to summon consultative session wherein key decisions would be taken regarding no-trust resolution and Pervaiz Elahi’s candidature for Punjab chief minister (CM) slot after Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

They said that the Tareen group has decided to continue talks with Pervaiz Elahi, the joint opposition and government team over the no-confidence motion. A delegation of Tareen group will also meet PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi.

It was learnt that Jahangir Tareen group is likely to back Pervaiz Elahi’s candidature for Punjab chief minister (CM) slot after Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

The opposition on Monday submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly secretariat.