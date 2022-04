Tareen Group three MPAs extend support to Pervaiz Elahi

Three members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident faction, Jahangir Tareen group, have announced to vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the Punjab’s Chief Minister’s election on Sunday (tomorrow). “Three members of Punjab Assembly Ameer Muhammad, Abdul Hayee and Rafaqat Gillani have expressed their support for Pervaiz Elahi,” PML-Q sources said.

“These members reached Punjab Assembly along with Chaudhry Moonis Elahi,” sources said. “More members of Tareen group will soon join us,” party sources added. It is to be mentioned here that Jahangir Khan Tareen group, today formally announced to support the joint opposition’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz for Punjab CM office.

JKT group announcement was made by MPA Nauman Langrial at a press conference in Lahore along with Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.