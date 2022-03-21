Tareen group sticks to its demand of minus-Buzdar

Disgruntled members of the ruling party’s Jahangir Khan Tareen group on Sunday reiterated their demand for the removal of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

“We do not want to part ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but the party has to minus Buzdar to move ahead,” one of the members of Tareen group was quoted as saying.

Tareen group members also presented a long list of demands to the government’s negotiation team led by Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas. As many as 17 members of the Tareen group expressed their reservations about governance in Punjab, bureaucracy attitude and ‘politics of revenge’.

Sources privy to the development told media that members of the government’s negotiation team told the group representatives that they can arrange their meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman if they want to highlight their issues with them.