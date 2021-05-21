Tareen Group settles issues with Buzdar

Won’t sit separately in

Punjab Assembly: Langrial

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group in Pakistan Tehreek-e- Pakistan (PTI) has settled its all issues with the Punjab government on Friday.

The group leaders assured Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar that they will not apply to the Speaker to sit separately in the Punjab assembly.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial speaking to the media in Lahore along with other members of the JKT group after their meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Friday that the Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group was satisfied with how the investigation against the estranged PTI leader was proceeding, adding that it was also satisfied with the prime minister’s promise that there would be no injustice with Tareen.

The six-member delegation comprising Langrial and MPAs Nazir Chohan, Saeed Akbar Niwani, Abdul Hayee Dasti, Ajmal Cheema and Umer Aftab met CM Buzdar at the chief minister’s secretariat on Friday.

The group of PTI lawmakers loyal to Tareen

emerged in the Punjab and National Assembly after he was booked in different cases and summoned to appear before the banking and sessions courts.

The group had demanded that the prime minister give them time so they could explain their

concerns to him as they believed that Tareen was being victimised.