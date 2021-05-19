Tareen dispels reports of forward bloc in PTI

Group to raise voice in Punjab Assembly

Staff Reporter Lahore

Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen dispelled on Wednesday reports of a split in the ruling party, even as he maintained that PTI lawmakers from “his group” would be raising their voices in the Punjab Assembly against what he called “acts of revenge” by the provincial government.

Tareen, who was addressing media persons outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), stressed that there was no forward bloc in the PTI, but admitted that the group he was leading had existed within the party for the past three months.

“[But] I am openly telling you that … we all are part of the PTI and will remain so,” he asserted.

Tareen, however, alleged that the Punjab government had been exacting revenge from the members of the group, using different pressure tactics such as transfers.

“We have decided to raise voice against it in the Punjab Assembly and have nominated Sardar Saeed Akbar Khan Niwani to lead this discussion in the assembly as our representative,” he added.

Recalling that Prime Minister Imran Khan had met the

group and assured them that justice would be served and no revenge would be exacted, Tareen expressed confidence in the premier’s assurance.