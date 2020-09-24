Tareen denies money laundering charges

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

Jahangir Tareen has submitted his detailed reply regarding his FIA summons and said that no director, shareholder or stakeholder has ever been affected as a result of the transactions on which I have been asked questions. It did not happen, so this inquiry is unjustified.

It is clarified that no such payment was ever made and not an iota of evidence of any transaction exists to prove any wrong doing or money laundering, as unfortunately indicated in paragraph 1 of the call-up notices. The ongoing inquiry against me should be stopped immediately, he prayed.

Along with the detailed response, documents based on 11 volumes were also handed over to the FIA’s Joint Investigation Team.

It must be pointed out that no offence has ever been committed by JDW, or by me, and no proof of any such offence has been brought forth either by the JIT or the CIT. In-fact none of the queries and concerns raised in the call-up notices make out any offence under the Schedule of the FIA Act, 1974. Even otherwise, the offences as implied in the call-up notices have no nexus with Federal Government.

All investment transactions, acquisitions, and payment transactions mentioned in the call-up notices were conducted for a lawful purpose. Neither was any acquisition conducted at an inflated or exorbitant price, nor was there any haphazard investment or payment transaction, he maintained. Jahangir in his reply said that in fact, all transactions were financially prudent under the circumstances in which they were carried out.