Tareen asks Qureshi not to wash dirty linen in public

LODHRAN : PTI’s senior leader Jahangir Tareen on Saturday asked party vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi not to wash dirty linen in public, adding the internal issues should be resolved within party.

A day earlier, Qureshi slammed Tareen without naming him, saying he didn’t consider the latter a competitor for he couldn’t contest the election. He said Tareen was not even part of the game and his competition is in the political arena.

Responding to the party vice chairman’s presser, Tareen said Qureshi shouldn’t have gone public with the issues like these.

It is wrong to discuss in media such issues which occurred between two leaders, he added.

According to reports, the two senior PTI leaders have been at odds over the award of election tickets to party candidates.

A number of enraged party workers have camped outside PTI chief Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence in protest against the party’s awarding tickets to certain candidates.