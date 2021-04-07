Tareen appears in court with PTI MPs to show strength

Observer Report Lahore

In a show of strength, sugar baron Jahangir Tareen accompanied by Punjab lawmakers from the ruling PTI appeared before the court on Wednesday, where he and his son have arrived for an extension in their interim bail in cases filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Lala Tahir Randhawa, Raja Riaz, Noman Langrial, Salman Naeem, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Khurram Leghari and Abdul Hai Dasti showed up to support Tareen at his hearing.

Speaking to the media, PTI MNA Raja Riaz said that PM Imran would not have been successful in winning the vote of confidence from parliament in March without Tareen.

“Tareen played the biggest part in obtaining the vote of confidence. Perhaps the prime minister would not have been successful if Tareen had not played his part.”

He said that Tareen had played a part in forming the Punjab and federal government. “Now people close to the prime minister are hatching conspiracies against Tareen and exacting revenge.”

He stated that all the MPAs and MNAs that had gathered for Wednesday’s hearing were united in denouncing the “injustice” against Tareen. “We think the prime minister should take action against this.

”Jahangir Khan Tareen reportedly told the PTI

legislators, who had breakfast with him at his Lahore residence on Wednesday, that Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan is primarily responsible for creating a gulf between him and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Quoting sources, the channel

reported that Tareen told the lawmakers that both Azam and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had made a plan to get him arrested.

“A five-member gang of some PTI leaders are responsible for demeaning me in the

eyes of the prime minister,” he was quoted as saying.