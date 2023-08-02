LAHORE – Tarbela and Mangla are likely to attain maximum conservation levels soon due to heavy monsoon rains in the catchment areas of major rivers.

Water level at Tarbela Dam has reached 1539.79 feet on Tuesday, just 10 feet below the maximum conservation level of 1550 feet.

Live storage at the dam today is 5.222 MAF. Minimum operating level of the reservoir is 1402 feet.

Minimum operating level and maximum conservation level of Mangla Dam is 1050 and 1242 feet respectively.

On Tuesday, water level at Mangla reached 1230.3 feet with live storage of 6.441 MAF.

Water level at Chashma Barrage reached 641 feet with live storage of 0.04 MAF, just eight feet below the maximum conservation level of 649 feet.

Minimum operating level of the Barrage is 638.15 feet.

Hub Dam has already been filled to its maximum storage level of 339 feet above mean sea level.

Once filled, Hub Dam with live storage capacity of 645,470 acre feet can provide water to Karachi and district Lasbela for consecutive three years.

Meanwhile, the position of river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla, Chashma and other barrages are as under:

Indus at Tarbela: inflows 201800 cusecs and outflows 145500 cusecs.

Kabul at Nowshera: inflows 46100 cusecs and outflows 46100 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: inflows 171500 cusecs and outflow 171500.

Jhelum at Mangla: inflows 45900 cusecs and outflows 10000 cusecs.

Chenab at Marala: inflows 81300 cusecs and outflows 54300 cusecs.

Jinnah Barrage: inflows 206000 cusecs and outflows 198000 cusecs.

Chashma: inflows 232900 cusecs and outflows 209800 cusecs.

Taunsa: inflows 319900 cusecs and outflows 310900 cusecs.

Guddu: inflows 451700 cusecs and outflows 422500 cusecs.

Sukkur: inflows 443100 cusecs and outflows 400500 cusecs.

Kotri: inflows 192600 cusecs and outflows 154800 cusecs Trimmu: inflows 93000 cusecs and outflow 87500 cusecs.

Panjnad: inflows 120800 cusecs and outflows 107500 cusecs.