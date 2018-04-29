Tarbela extension

It is good to note that Tarbela Hydel Power Station is going to become the largest power generation facility in Pakistan having accumulative capacity of as much as 6298 megawatts following addition of a fifth extension project. According to media, the existing capacity of the Station is 3478 while another 1410 megawatts of power are being added with fourth extension project, the first unit of fourth extension project with production capacity of 470 megawatt has already started power generation to the national grid and the remaining units are expected to commence production shortly.

The existing tunnel 6 of Tarbela is going to be converted into a power tunnel without affecting irrigation releases capabilities, as many as three units, with power generation capacity of 470 MW each, are going to be installed to generate 1410 megawatts during onrushing summer season to ease the mounting power demand considerably and it is a low risk and high reward project aiming at providing more than 1.8 billion units of low cost hydel power to the national grid annually which is indeed quite commendable. The project is estimated to cost 823.5 million dollars out of which 690 million dollars are being provided by the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank together and the rest of the amount is being contributed by WAPDA.

Tarbela Dam was constructed at the cost of multi-purpose Kalabagh Dam and completed in mid-1970s after which no major storage facility has been developed in the country since then. It is a matter of great concern and regret that the much-investigated and studied technically feasible project is no longer even being mentioned in official documents after it was scrapped by PPP government on coming into power in 2008 and nobody is talking about it politically and officially.

ASMAAR BILAL

Lahore

Related