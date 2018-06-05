Tarbela dam water level increases

Haripur

A considerable increase has been recorded in the water level of Tarbela dam on Monday which remained on dead level for many days. The recorded water level was 1400.81 cusec while the power generation of the dam reached 1,232 megawatts.

According to the Tarbela dam officials, 11 power generation units out of 14 are producing 1,232 megawatts electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either while only 3 are shut down. Today, water inflow in the dam was 95,600 cusec while the outflow was 7,000 cusec.

It was also disclosed that 700 cusec feet water was also released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation. Only three days back water level of Tarbela dam was almost three feet above dead level .

Meanwhile, it is reported fom Manshra that inefficiency of tehsil municipal administration, district government and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has compelled the people of Mansehra to start agitation against the non-availability of drinking water in the city and surrounding areas. The residents told media men that in Madina Colony, Mohallah Usmania, Mohallah Dab No 2, Commerce College Naik Abad.—APP