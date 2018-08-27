Tarbela Dam water level increases

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The water level in Tarbela Dam has been recorded 154,123 Cusecs feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet, while such level of water would be proved more beneficial for Rabi Crops.

The ongoing heavy monsoon has improved the river Indus water flow which has increased level at Terbela Dam while previously it was touching historically low level various times earlier.. The conservation of water was reached 1,550 cusecs feet and the dam was for the very first time observed touching to its failure, but now this has been enhanced during the ongoing rainy season, official sources confirmed, Sunday.

However, low level of water has been observed at Mangla Dam that could affect wheat crops badly, however, such a situation appeared because of its catchments areas could not receive maximum rainfall and the snowfall during the previous winter and during the ongoing summer season.

