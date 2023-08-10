LAHORE – Tarbela Dam is now almost filled to its maximum capacity with live storage of 5.572 MAF, reveals data shared by Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Thursday.

Water level at Tarbela Dam reached 1549 feet as against maximum conservation level of 1550 feet and minimum operating level of 1402 feet.

Other major reservoir Mangla Dam is also fast approaching its maximum storage capacity due to good monsoon rains in the catchment areas.

Water level at Mangla Dam has reached 1237.6 feet with live storage of 7.007 MAF.

Mangla Dam’s maximum conservation level and minimum operating level is 1242 feet and 1050 feet respectively.

It is a good omen for under stress agriculture and energy sectors.

Besides fulfilling agriculture requirements, available water will be used for generating low-cost electricity.

Similarly, water level at Chashma has reached 644 feet with live storage of 0.100 MAF as against maximum conservation level of 649 feet and minimum operating level of 638.15 feet.

Hub Dam has already been filled to its maximum storage level of 339 feet above mean sea level.

Once filled, Hub Dam with live storage capacity of 645,470 acre feet can provide water to Karachi and district Lasbela for consecutive three years.

River flows at different places:

Indus at Tarbela: inflows 228100 cusecs and outflows 198700 cusecs

Kabul at Nowshera: inflows 45500 cusecs and outflows 45500 cusecs

Khairabad Bridge: inflows 214400 cusecs and outflow 214400

Jhelum at Mangla: inflows 35400 cusecs and outflows 10000 cusecs

Chenab at Marala: inflows 77800 cusecs and outflows 49000 cusecs

Barrages:

Jinnah: inflows 263500 cusecs and outflows 255500 cusecs

Chashma: inflows: 307600 cusecs and outflows 280900 cusecs

Taunsa: inflows 252200 cusecs and outflows 235400 cusecs

Guddu: inflows 278300 cusecs and outflows 246200 cusecs

Sukkur: inflows 243600 cusecs and outflows 189100 cusecs

Kotri: inflows 253500 cusecs and outflows 215500 cusecs

Trimmu: inflows 66400 cusecs and outflow 57800 cusecs

Panjnad: inflows 69600 cusecs and outflows 54200 cusecs