Tarbela Dam storage capacity reduced by 40.58pc since operation: Senate told

The water storage capacity of Tarbela Dam has been reduced by40.58 percent owing to silting in the reservoir as a per Hydrographic Survey 2017, Advisor to Prime Minister Dr Babar Awan told Senate on Tuesday. Answering the question of Senator Samina Saeed, he said as per results of Hydro graphic Survey 2017 of Tarbela reservoir, since operation the live and gross storage capacities of Tarbela reservoir have reduced by 37.524% and 40.58% respectively.

He said, the best possible arrangement will be to provide an upstream storage to catch the sediment before entering the Tarbela reservoir. There is no provision for raising of Tarbela Dam. Inflow of sediment is a natural phenomenon and cannot be prevented. However, the Govt. of Pakistan has taken steps for construction of Diamer Basha Dam which will help to reduce the inflow of silt into Tarbela Dam Wapda had conducted sedimentation studies in the years 1987, 1991, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2007, 2013 and 2014 for evaluation of possibilities of de-silting Tarbela reservoir.

Quoting studies he said, sediment flushing is uneconomical, technically risky, impacts on the existing infrastructure will be overwhelming resulting into increased variation in bed profile of downstream river system will impact on barrage operations with increased sediment entering the canals.

Additionally, it will accompany the loss of electricity generation at Tarbela and Ghazi Barotha besides the loss of water storage for the irrigation purpose. Hence the de-silting is neither technically feasible nor economically favourable.

Babar Awan said the relevant departments would be directed to arrange a detailed briefing to upper House of the Parliament on overall situation of dams.

Total sediments deposited in Tarbela reservoir from 1974 to 2017 is 4.731 Million Acre Feet (MAF), Minister for Water Resources Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar told Senate Tuesday. In a written reply to the question of Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, the minister said the contribution of silt form Siran River is 0.192 MAF which is only about 4.05 % of the total sediment deposited in Tarbela reservoir so far.

He said it is notable that only 20% of Tarbela Watershed is under the influence of monsoon. Seran catchment forms hardly 2%. The investment made for reducing sediment yield in this small catchment area does not make it a viable project like at Mangla where almost all catchment area is favourable for watershed checks and interventions.

He said technical investigation of various aspects of the sediment problem at Tarbela have been performed by TAMS Consultants of the project since 1967.

The objectives of this study were to determine possible means of reducing the amount of sediments that would reach the reservoir. The field reconnaissance covered the Indus river upto Parkuta and the lower reaches of Shyok, Shigar, Hunza and Gilgit rivers. The principal conclusion of the study was that watershed management and upstream debris check dams could accomplish little towards reducing the quantity of the sediments inflow. He said there is no proposal under consideration of WAPDA to construct check dams on various locations of river Siran to control silting in Tarbela Dam and avail full benefits of the present storage capacity and production of electricity of the dam.—APP

