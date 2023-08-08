LAHORE – Tarbela Dam, the largest reservoir in Pakistan, is nearing its maximum conservation level.

It is a good omen for under stress agriculture sector that the other major reservoir Mangla Dam is also close to attaining the maximum storage level due to significant monsoon rains in the catchment areas.

Besides fulfilling agriculture requirements, available water will be used for generating low-cost electricity.

The water level at Tarbela Dam reached 1547 feet on Tuesday with live storage of 5.636 MAF, just three feet below the maximum conservation level of 1550 feet.

The minimum operating level of Tarbela Dam is 1402 feet.

The water level at Mangla Dam has reached 1236.25 feet with live storage of 6.902 MAF and just six feet below the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet.

Mangla Dam’s minimum operating level is 1050 feet.

Water level at Chashma has reached 643 feet with live storage of 0.078 MAF as against maximum conservation level of 649 feet and minimum operating level of 638.15 feet.

Hub Dam has already been filled to its maximum storage level of 339 feet above mean sea level.

Once filled, Hub Dam with live storage capacity of 645,470 acre feet can provide water to Karachi and district Lasbela for consecutive three years.

Rivers flows at different places

Indus at Tarbela: inflows 251000 cusecs and outflows 221600 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: inflows 50300 cusecs and iutflows 50300 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: inflows 280600 cusecs and outflow 280600, Jhelum at Mangla: inflows 43200 cusecs and outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: inflows 77600 cusecs and iutflows 49000 cusecs.

Barrages:

Jinnah: inflows 248900 cusecs and outflows 240900 cusecs.

Chashma: inflows 266700 cusecs and outflows 251500 cusecs.

Taunsa: inflows 245300 cusecs and outflows 229000 cusecs.

Guddu: inflows 265700 cusecs and outflows 233400 cusecs.

Sukkur: inflows 184700 cusecs and outflows 130200 cusecs.

Kotri: inflows 249900 cusecs and outflows 212000 cusecs.

Trimmu: inflows 63700 cusecs and outflow 55100 cusecs.

Panjnad: inflows 75900 cusecs and outflows 60500 cusecs.