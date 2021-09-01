Tarbela Dam hits its peak level of 1,550 feet

Observer Report Islamabad

Pakistan’s major water reservoir Tarbela Dam on Wednesday filled to its full capacity by achieving peak level of 1,550 feet.

Officials at the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) said Tarbela is currently at 1,550 feet and attaining its peak level means that the country has enough water for the upcoming Rabi season starting from October 1st.

The IRSA officials say rains and melting ice be-came catalysts for filling the country’s major reser-voir and this water will benefit farmers and agricul-ture.

Tarbela is an earth-filled dam along the Indus River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and located in Swabi mainly and in some area of Haripur district.

Completed in 1976, the dam was designed to utilize water from the Indus River for irrigation, flood con-trol, and the generation of hydroelectric power by storing flows during the monsoon period and subse-quently releasing stored water during the low flow the period in winter.

On Monday, inflows in River Indus at Tarbela were 179300 cusecs against the outflows of 143900 cu-secs, inflows in Kabul at Nowshera 22800 cusecs .