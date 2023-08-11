LAHORE – The mega water reservoir of Tarbela has been filled to its maximum level of 1550 feet above mean sea level, resulting in the availability of 5.809 million acre-feet (MAF) water which is a good omen for agriculture and hydel power generation in the days to come.

Tarbela Dam is considered an iconic project for the contribution it has been making towards the development of Pakistan by releasing the stored water for agriculture, mitigating floods and providing low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid.

Tarbela Reservoir has a live water storage capacity of 5.809 MAF. Besides, Tarbela is the biggest electricity generating facility in Pakistan with installed capacity of 4888 megawatt (MW), which will further increase to 6418 MW after completion of Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.

As per the hydrological data, the river flows, outflows and the reservoir level at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the water situation at the barrages today is as under:-

Kabul at Nowshehra: inflows 40900 cusecs and outflows 40900 cusecs

Khairabad Bridge: inflows 222700 cusecs and outflow 222700

Jhelum at Mangla: inflows 31500 cusecs and outflows 10000 cusecs

Chenab at Marala: inflows 83200 cusecs and outflows 54300 cusecs

Barrages:

Jinnah: inflows 216200 cusecs and outflows 208200 cusecs

Chashma: inflows: 228500 cusecs and outflows 210500 cusecs

Taunsa: inflows 310900 cusecs and outflows 293100 cusecs

Guddu: inflows 277500 cusecs and outflows 244400 cusecs

Sukkur: inflows 234000 cusecs and outflows 179500 cusecs

Kotri: inflows 246900 cusecs and outflows 207500 cusecs

Trimmu: inflows 70800 cusecs and outflow 62200 cusecs

Panjnad: inflows 69600 cusecs and outflows 54200 cusecs

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.809 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1238.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 7.050 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.100 MAF.