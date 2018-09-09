Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project restarts electricity generation

Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project has restarted electricity generation this evening, as the second gate of its unit No.16 has also been lifted paving the way to resume power generation from the project. The electricity, generated by the project, is being provided to the National Grid.

Earlier, WAPDA managed to lift the first gate of unit No.16 on Monday by adopting the best engineering practices and with concerted efforts of WAPDA engineers, the consultants and the contractors.

It may be mentioned that the draft tube gates of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project were struck due to piling of silt because of unprecedented low flows in Tarbela Reservoir to the dead level and technical issue with valves on the penstock, which led to accumulation of silt in the draft tube gates. Subsequently, the rehabilitation activities were started jointly by the project management, the consultants and the contractors for lifting up the gates at the power house to recommence electricity generation from the project. WAPDA has been succeeded in resuming power generation from Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project with lifting of the second gate.—Agencies

