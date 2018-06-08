Tarbaila dam’s water level increases

Haripur

Water level of Tarbaila Dam Lake on Thursday has increased up to 31 feet from dead level and its power generation reached 2283 megawatts. During the first week of the June water level of Tarbaila dam has started increasing from dead level and within seven days it crossed 31 feet while power generation also reached highest in the season. On Thursday morning water level of the dam was recorded 1419.62 feet, water inflow was recorded 153700 cusec feet and outflow was 80000 cusecs while eight power generation units of the dam were working.

According to the Tarbaila dam officials, only eight power generation units out of 14 are producing 2283 megawatts electricity and six units were shut down. It was also disclosed that 700 cusec feet water was also released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Meanwhile, the Planning Commission has released a total of Rs33,529.765 million against total allocation of Rs102,304.807 million in annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18 for various water and power projects so far. According to the data of Planning Commission, a sum of Rs 31,562.985 million was released for water sector against total allocation of Rs. 36,750 million while Rs 1966.780 million was released against total 65,554.807 million for power projects.

An amount of Rs.10,000 million was released for Kachhi Canal Project, Rs.6,500 million for Extension of Right Bank Outfall Drain from Sehwan to Sea, Rs 2,200 million for Remedial Measures to Control water logging (Muzaffargarh), Rs.1200 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal into RBOS-I Jaffarabad, Rs 472.500 million for Normal/Emergent Flood Programme, Rs.560 million for channelization of Deg Nullah Punjab and Rs.400 million for rehabilitation of Irrigation System in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

A sum of Rs.700 million was released for for construction of Basool dam, Rs.400 million for construction of small dams in KPK, Rs 800 million each for construction of small dams, delay actions dams (Sindh) and Darwat dam, Rs. 750 for Nai Gaj dam, Rs.250 for raising of Mangla dam, Rs.798,063 million for Toiwar/Batozai storage dam, Rs.250 million for construction of Mangi dam Quetta, Rs.200 million for construction of small dams in district Mansehra and Rs.200 million for Kurram Tangi dam,Rs 400 million for lining of distribution and minors in Sindh and Rs310 million for shore protection of Pasni Town.—APP