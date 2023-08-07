Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar on Sunday said that the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been sentenced by a court of law after a fair trial.

The Law Minister while responding to various points of orders raised by some lawmakers in the Senate, said that it was incumbent upon the elected representatives of the people to submit their income tax returns.

He said the PTI Chief did mention his income worth millions of rupees, he acquired by selling Toshakhana gifts, but he concealed that amount in the returns he had submitted with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said the PTI Chief had submitted a false affidavit claiming that all the information in this document is correct to the best of his knowledge and belief.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said this concealment of fact was proved in the trial. The Chairman PTI was given fair opportunity to confront the allegations against him, but he opted to remain absent for 37 times, he added.

He said the PTI Chief has the right to appeal in the High Court as well as in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against his sentence.

Replying to another point of order, the Law Minister said it is the resolve of the coalition government that elections should be held at the earliest as per the constitutional requirements.

The Senate on Sunday passed “The Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023” to ensure safety and security of official documents in view of the changing social milieu. It was moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The House also passed “The Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Pakistan International Airline Corporation (Conversion) (Amendment) Bill, 2023” and “The Zakat and Usher (Amendment) Bill, 2023”. However, the government withdrew “The Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill, 2023”.

Besides, “The Federal Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023” was introduced in the House and the Chair referred it to the Standing Committee concerned.

The House will now meet again today (Monday) at 3 p.m.