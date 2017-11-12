Tarar given rousing reception

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Ch. Safdar Hussain Tarar was given rousing receptions at District Bar Association Hafizabad when he arrived in his native town Hafizabad after his election as General Secretary Supreme Court Bar Association. He said that it was great honour for Hafizabad that he has been elected as Secretary SCBA.

He said that he would strive for the protection of rights of lawyers, better coordination and cohesion between bar and bunch and also to provide relief to the oppressed masses. He was also welcomed at the Press Club Hafizabad by the workers of Roshan Pakistan Welfare Society and Anjuman Nojawanan-i-Hafizabad.