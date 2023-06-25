Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has stressed upon the overseas Pakistan that national interests should be accorded priority over the political affiliations. He said the overseas Pakistanis were the precious asset of the country who had not only enhanced the country’s prestige abroad but also always responded in the difficult times. The minister was talking to the Pakistani community members and other notables from different political parties at Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC. Pakistan Ambassador to the US Masood Khan and community leader Sajid Tarar were also present on the occasion, a press release on Saturday said.

Law Minister for keeping national interests supreme over political affiliations, Tarar said that unfortunately, certain elements with vested interests had launched an absurd propaganda abroad about Pakistan and the government to create fissures among the overseas Pakistanis community. On one hand, he regretted that these elements were instigating the overseas Pakistanis to approach the foreign governments and legislators against their motherland while on the other.