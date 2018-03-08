Tarang is safe tea whitener

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Keeping up with its commitment to delivering the highest quality standards, Engro Foods Limited (EFL) remains committed to its Consumers. The product Tarang, tea whitener is in line with the national standards of Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), along with the Safety Standards set out by the Food Safety Regulations. Engro Foods’ Tarang is also compliant with the current Codex Alimentarius International Standards issued by WHO followed internationally. Recognizing that customers are increasingly worried about the quality of products they consume, EFL plays a leading role in ensuring its products are sourced and processed through best production practices – from grass to glass.