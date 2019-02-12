TAPI most important project in region

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Islamabad

The Embassy of Turkmenistan and the Oxford and Cambridge Trust jointly organized the Oxbridge lecture “Strategic Importance of TAPI in the Region”.

The Speaker: Muhammetmyrat Amanov, CEO and Chairman of Board of Directors of “TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd., Turkmenistan said that TAPI is a most important project in the region. He said the price of gas provided through this pipeline would significantly be lower as compared to the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Replying to questions, Amanov said his company had experience of working in Afghanistan and Pakistan, so hopefully there would not be any security issue. Moreover, there was commitment from Afghanistan that it would provide foolproof security to the staff of project.

“From political point of view, I believe that all countries, including the United States and China, are supportive of this project. Moreover, Russian, Japanese and American machinery and support is being used in the project,” he added.

On the occasion, the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, asked about the price of gas and who would bear the loss in case the pipeline was damaged by blasts and attacks.

Amanov said that it was not possible for him to tell the price of gas.

However, he said there would not be any security issue in Pakistan, adding that Afghanistan had also given assurance to provide security to the pipeline.The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline is a 1,814KM trans-country natural gas pipeline running between four countries. Also known as the Peace Pipeline, the TAPI pipeline will begin in Turkmenistan and traverse Afghanistan to reach Pakistan and India.

Turkmenistan has already completed the construction of gas pipeline in its section, following which a groundbreaking ceremony was performed in February this year at the Turkmen border city of Serhetabat to take the pipeline to Afghanistan. Under the project, the sources said, a 56-inch diameter 1,680 kilometers pipeline, having capacity to flow 3.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) gas, would be laid from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan up to Pak-India border by the year 2020. They said as per the TAPI agreement, Pakistan and India will be provided 1.325 bcfd (billion cubic feet per day) gas each and Afghanistan will be getting the share of 0.5 bcfd gas.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan His Excellency Atadjan Movlamov also spoke on this occasion in full support of TAPI. At the end of question and answer session; Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps expressed thanks to all participants.

