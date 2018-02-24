TAPI groundbreaking

GROUNDBREAKING of the much-talked-about Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) is, indeed, a historic development and a moment of joy for people of the four participating countries as it would prove to be a win-win project for all of them. Visit of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Turkmenistan and Afghanistan at the invitation of Presidents of the two countries to attend groundbreaking ceremonies also afforded opportunity for exchange of views on the project as well as other bilateral issues and regional security environment which has much to do for successful implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project.

The 1,078-mile pipeline, scheduled to be completed in 2020, will transport 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. It would provide Afghanistan with 0.5-1.5 bcm per year over the next 30 years, while India and Pakistan will each receive 14–16 bcm per annum. Apart from contributing towards resolution of the problem of critical energy shortage in the region, it would also be a source of income for Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The successful accomplishment of the project would help accelerate pace of socio-economic activities in the participating countries besides creating direct and indirect employment opportunities. It is encouraging that the project, originally conceived way back in 1990s, could not make any worthwhile progress in the past mainly because of volatile situation in Afghanistan. Major portion of the pipeline would pass through southwest Afghanistan which is major bastion of Taliban. However, there are indications that security of the project would not be a serious issue as Taliban spokesman too has given assurance to protect the pipeline because of its significance for Afghanistan. A spokesman of the Afghan President has also claimed that tribal chiefs and communities living along the route of the pipeline have vowed to protect it and not allow any sabotage attempt. Given these positive signals, it is hoped that the project would now be completed as per schedule and the four countries as well as the United States and other friendly countries would lend a helping hand in clearing hurdles, if any. This is because flow of more gas to Pakistan and India would mean sustainability of energy for their economic development while it would contribute a lot in generating economic activity in the war-torn Afghanistan. As for Pakistan, it is facing energy crisis since long but for the first time the incumbent government successfully completed projects for import of LNG and completion of TAPI would go a long way in providing meaningful relief to gas consumers in the country.

