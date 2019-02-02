Tanzara gallery to present artworks

An exhibition of exquisite artworks by Shanghai based Pakistani artist Irfan Cheema will open here on February 4, (Monday) at Tanzara Art Gallery (TAG).

The artist Irfan Cheema was living and working in Shanghai since 2005. He is a self taught painter and has developed his technique through extensive study of classical realism.

Cheema is a realist painter, but his paintings are more than an imitation of what is seen.

He has the magic of capturing the essence of the vignette that he replicates on canvas.

Beyond realism he understands his subject matter well. His canvases are well balanced and the imagery strong and fascinating- one can almost taste and touch the fruit or smell the fragrance of the roses and lilies that he renders skillfully.

He intricately works his still life compositions depicting fruits at the peak of ripeness or flowers in full bloom.

In his recent work at this exhibition, he moved away from simply using fruit and flowers in their pure form for still life portraiture, by incorporating birds and embroidered Kashmiri textiles, infusing a different dimension to his work that refreshingly generates a significant sense of existence and rich heritage.

His skillful use of color invigorates his subjects and breathes life and vitality into each composition.—APP

