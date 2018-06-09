Tanzanian military college team visits Oman State Council

Muscat

The State Council has received a delegation from the Tanzanian Military College, headed by Colonel Ibrahim Mikhail, as part of their current official visit to the Sultanate.

The delegation was greeted by Saif bin Ali al Ameri, Nasser bin Rashid al Bahri and Mohammed bin Said al Rumhi.

At the the outset of the meeting, Saif bin Ali al Ameri welcomed the visiting delegation and wished them a successful visit and hoped that they achieve their desired objectives in promoting cooperative relations between the two friendly countries.

Al Amri gave the delegation an overview of the Council of Oman, which addressed the role of the State Council with regard to legislative and regulatory aspects, the consolidation of development plans and contributing to nurturing intrinsic values in society.

On their part, Colonel Ibrahim Mikhail and members of the delegation of the Tanzanian Military College expressed deep thanks and appreciation for the warm reception and expressed their happiness regarding the visit.

They expressed their keenness to work towards strengthening relations between the two countries to achieve prosperity. Colonel Ibrahim Mikhail praised the Sultanate’s experience of comprehensive development under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The delegation viewed a documentary highlighting stages of development of the Shura march in the Sultanate and the contribution of the State Council to the national work. The delegation also toured the building of the Council, during which they learned about its various facilities.—OO