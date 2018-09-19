Tankers on motorway crossing limit of oil, chemical weight to be banned

Multan

Tankers carrying oil or chemicals more than the weight limit will be barred from plying on national highways and motorways to prevent risks of accidents, says SSP National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Multan Chaudhry Ghulam Jafar. Presiding over a meeting with oil company and transport office bearers at circle line headquarters Multan on Wednesday, he said that accidents involving oil tankers were on the rise due to carrying weight that is more than the limit, says an official release issued here.

These accidents, sometime, turn far more dangerous than anyone can imagine, he said adding that all the relevant government departments have prepared a foolproof strategy for prevention of such dangerous occurrences. He said that oil tankers and transport owners have improved condition of vehicles while NH&MP experts were also giving guidelines and training to oil tanker drivers regularly.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Logistic Manager Raheel Ikram disclosed that old vehicles would be completely phased out and modern oil tankers would be seen running on highways and motorways within next eleven months as per instructions from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra). —APP

Share on: WhatsApp