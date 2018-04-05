Tanker service to be provided to water shortage areas: Mayor

Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz has formally inaugurated the new office of Union Council No.33, Markaz G-8 here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Chairman Union Council No. 33, Raja Waheed-ul-Hassan, Deputy Mayor, Metropolitan Corporation (MCI), Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, Chaudhry Riffat Javed, Chairman Union Council Sector I-9, Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan Advocate and elected chairmen of different union councils were also present.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation came into being for the first time in the history of Islamabad and responsibility of the development of city has been assigned to the elected representatives of MCI. He added that MCI is fully functional and committed to provide the best ever civic amenities to the residents of the city; however, he added that cumbersome efforts are being made to strengthen the MCI. He expressed his hope that residents of the federal capital would feel a pleasant change.

He said that MCI has worked out a plan to convert the existing street light system into LED light system, adding that latest technology of LED light system would help reduce the huge expenses on account of electricity charges.

Mayor said that due to short fall of rains, the residents of Islamabad are facing shortage of water, however; the existing water storage would be used with better water management till the upcoming monsoon rains season. He has directed the Water Management Wing to ensure provision of water tanker service in the areas with acute water shortage.—APP

Related