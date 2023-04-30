Tank Police arrest two robbers

Adam Khan Wazir Tank

Bandits who stole a car from Pizzo area of Lakki Marwat in Tank were caught by Tank police, exchange of fire near Mian Lal, 2 robbers including injured robber arrested, stolen car taken into custody.

According to the details, DSP Headquarter Asghar Ali Shah has said during a press conference at Police Station City that car number AJ 585 was stolen from Pizzo in Laki Marwat. This was reported to the Tank Police, on which DPO Waqar Ahmad Khan ordered immediate action and blocked all the internal and external routes of the district.

The stolen vehicle was spotted at Siddi police post at around 1 am yesterday, after which a police party chased them with the blockade tightened at the upcoming Sami Ullah police post, When an attempt was made to stop the vehicle at the said police post, the bandits tried to run away after seeing the police. However, when the police chased them, the robbers fired directly at the police, on which the police retaliated and arrested one of the robbers, Abizar Tank, a resident of Abizar Tank, with a bullet mark on his foot.