Tank journalists to boycott PTI, police

Shuja-ur-Rehman

Tank

Journalist Associations of the district have announced to boycott all sort of news coverage of Police and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Following hatred posts on social media against Journalists by some of the senior office bearers of PTI district cabinet, a joint meeting of journalist associations of district Tank was held at District Press Club Tank.

The meeting was chaired by President District Press Club Tank Sayed Shah Kundi and attended amongst others by office bearers of Bitani Press Club, Daman Press Club and Mahsood Press Club.

The participants of the meeting strongly condemned the mis-propagation of Journalists by PTI workers and called upon the party leadership to take notice of this immature attitude of some district PTI workers. The media persons also expressed their strong dismay over the non-responsiveness and loathsome attitude of police in dealing public during the lock-down. On the eve, all journalists associations of the district announced to boycott all sort of media coverage of Police department and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf till corrective actions are taken by the two.