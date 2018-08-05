Tamman offers Shujaat to contest by-election in his place

Our Correspondent

Talagang

Former MNA Sardar Mumtaz Tamman has forced Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain to contest NA 65 Talagang bye election in his place, in the general election Ch Parvez Elahi was elected on this seat and as per accord Sardar Mumtaz Tamman was to contest on the seat vacated by him but he has nominated Ch Shujat Hussain in the national interest.

During meeting with Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi along with his close colleagues in Lahore today (Saturday), he emphasized that in the prevailing national circumstances it is necessary that Ch Shujat Hussain should go to the National Assembly because he will be greatly help in minimizing the difficulties of the country and the government through understanding with the opposition.

On this occasion MPA-elect Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Salik Hussain, Rasikh Elahi, Malik Muhammad Amir Khan Tamman, Haji Riaz Awan, Haji Malik Qutub Khan and Shaikh Saeed were also present. Sardar Mumtaz Tamman further said that Ch Parvez Elahi has fulfilled the promise he had made to me prior to the election, he asked me to contest bye-election but in the larger interest of the country and the nation In want that Ch Shujat Hussain should be successful from here, presence of a leader of his stature is the demand of the time because he has always given preference to the interests of the country and the nation.

Ch Shujat Hussain said that in the general election Sardar Mumtaz Tamman fully supported us and fought Ch Parvez Elahi election as his own, for the cooperation in the election and today for vacating his seat in my favour we are highly grateful to Sardar Sahib, his family, colleagues, workers and supporters and Insha-Allah after being elected I will come up to his and residents of the area expectations.

