Tamgha-e-Shujat recommended for late PO Sajida Ishfaq

Malakand

Commissioner Malakand division Syed Zahir ul Islam Friday recommended Timgha-e-Shujjat for late presiding officer Sajjida Ishfaq who was swapt away by floodwater while returning from her election duty at Kharkanai area.

In a condolence reference held here at Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif, he said the brave lady embraced martyrdom in line of duty. He also expressed grief over martyrdom of a police official who was also on duty with late PO.

He condoled with the bereaved families and offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

The condolence reference was organized by Department of Education in memory of PO Sajjida Ishfaq who was also principal of Girls High Schools.

It is to mention here that PO Sajjida Ishfaq was returning from election duty along with election material when her vehicle got stuck in floodwater at Kharkanai area. The security staff escaped the incident while the PO and a police constable Ubaid were swept away along with election material. The driver of the vehicle was also missing.

The rescue teams recovered bodies of the PO and police constable while the whereabouts of the driver were not known and his body was still missing.—APP

